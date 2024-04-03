I aim to surprise audiences with diverse genres, breaking away from their expectations: Suni

Director Suni’s signature style has been humour, but he equally loves tackling serious subjects. “But whenever I have attempted those kinds of films, I have failed to reach the same level of success,” he admits, citing Bahuparaak among a few examples. “Audiences are accustomed to seeing a certain type of film from me, but I want to attract them with different genres, and Avatara Purusha is one such experiment,” says Suni.

Avatara Purusha Part 1: Astadigbandanamadalakam was a supernatural comedy thriller written and directed by Suni, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles. The film revolved around a grieving couple who lost their son at a temple festival, prompting a rift between family members. Their daughter enlists an actor to impersonate their son, leading to suspicion and the discovery of family secrets involving a powerful artefact and connections to the world of black magic. Conceived as a two-part series, the sequel, Avatara Purusha 2: Trishanku Payana, is set to release this week.

The makers released the trailer a couple of days ago, and it seems like the plot around black magic has only intensified in the sequel. Despite the slight gap in the release between the two parts, the director has intelligently worked on bringing a short recap of the first part into the sequel, providing the audience with a glimpse of what transpired previously, which aids in the understanding of the second part.

Produced by Pushkarah Mallikarjunaiah under his home banner, Pushkar Films, the film features music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by William David. Sai Kumar, Bhavya, Balaji Manohar, and Srinagar Kitty appear in the film in supporting roles.