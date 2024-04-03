Rishab Shetty shares his admiration for police officers and reason to back 'Laughing Buddha'

Laughing Buddha, produced by Rishab Shetty Films, has already concluded shooting, and the film is now in post-production. Directed by Bharath Raj, the film revolves around police officers. It stars Pramod Shetty in the role of a cop. The team behind the film, including its producer Rishab Shetty, extended their heartfelt wishes to the Karnataka Police Department on the occasion of Police Flag Day, expressing their admiration for their brave and valiant officers who epitomise courage and resilience.

Speaking on the film as a producer, Rishab Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for Laughing Buddha, considering it an excellent subject he has backed. “Every field has its own positive and negative strides. While we have films that often feature police officers, mostly focusing on their professional lives, seldom do they touch upon their personal side.

Director Bharath Raj has explored more of the latter aspect while also giving a glimpse of their professional lives, all through lighthearted humour. With Pramod Shetty starring in the film, we have fine artists in the picture. I have watched the film, and it has shaped up well. I am looking forward to its release post the assembly election, aiming for a theatrical release in July,” says Rishab Shetty, who is simultaneously preparing for Kantara: Chapter 1.

Vishnu Vijay, known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil films, is making his music debut in Kannada with Laughing Buddha. With cinematography by Chandrashekaran, the film’s editing is taken care of by KM Prakash. Laughing Buddha also features Teju Belawadi and Sundar Raj in pivotal roles.