Jaaji eponymous debut single unveiled

Jaaji, a Bharatanatyam dancer who has also trained in Western art forms since childhood, always dreamed of becoming an actor, hoping to initially display her dance talents. “As my grandfather was a drama artist, I’ve been witnessing the craft from a young age. My mother has been a guiding force throughout, and I aspire to fulfil her dreams.

Back in high school, I expressed to my parents that the creative world is where I belong, and they encouraged me,” says Jaaji, whose biggest inspiration is Nora Fatehi. “Nora Fatehi is phenomenal with her dancing abilities. I admire her talent. She leads special numbers and commands the centre stage with her charming presence. She has also been part of strong female characters in films. Drawing inspiration from her, I have crafted this video to showcase my own dancing skills,” Jaaji reveals with admiration.

For Jaaji, dance is not just an art form but also a valuable lesson in expertise. Having trained under Professor M R Krishnamurthy for 16 to 17 years and studied in government-run courses on the art of dance, she believes acting is her ultimate goal. “To me, dancing serves as my stepping stone into the world of cinema.

I want to create something unique and hope to be a part of dance-oriented scripts,” Jaaji asserts, highlighting her eagerness to explore diverse roles. With a desire to make her debut in Kannada cinema and challenge the notion of importing actors, who are good dancers, from Bollywood, Jaaji asserts, “There is abundant talent within the local industry, who can match to the standards of Bollywood and even Hollywood as well.”