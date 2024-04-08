Duniya duo Suri and Vijay Kumar to join hands for another film?

We had previously reported that director Suri is teaming up with producers Jayanna and Bogendra for a new film, which is still in the pre-production stage. Now, there’s a significant update on this project. According to our source, this upcoming film might reunite the popular Duniya film duo -- Director Suri and actor Vijay Kumar.

The 2007 film, Duniya, which marked the debut directorial of Suri, propelled both the director and Vijay Kumar to fame, earning the latter the title Duniya Vijay. The film captivated audiences with its raw and realistic style, bringing a fresh perspective to Kannada cinema.

After Duniya, the duo joined hands again for Junglee in 2009, which was a commercial hit. Now, 15 years after the release of Junglee, the iconic duo are all set to join hands and make a comeback.

Interestingly, Jayanna Productions has previously distributed a few of director Suri’s films, including Duniya. But this will be the first time the production house will be bankrolling one of the filmmaker’s projects. According to our source, Kiss hero Virat may also be on board the film’s cast, starring alongside Vijay Kumar. Suri, in a previous interview, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Jayanna Productions, considering it almost like working with a home banner.

Our source further discloses that Suri, along with writers Surendra Nath and Amri is fully focused on the script. The official announcement will be made once they lock in the film’s theme and subject. More details regarding the film will be revealed by the makers in due course.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated directorial, Bheema, which is scheduled for release after the upcoming elections. He’s also gearing up to start his next big project with director Jadeshaa K Hampi.