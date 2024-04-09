Mahesh Manjrekar joins the cast of Darshan's 'Devil'

Darshan’s latest venture, 'Devil - The Hero', written and directed by Prakash Veer, kicked off its filming on March 22nd with a few action-packed sequences. The team, which has successfully wrapped up their first schedule, is gearing up for the next phase of shooting. They are scheduled to resume once Darshan recovers from his hand injury, for which he underwent an operation recently.

Meanwhile, excitement brews as the cast is getting finalised, and according to our reliable source, the team of 'Devil' has brought on board acclaimed multilingual actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The artist, popular in Hindi and known for his versatile performances across various platforms including reality shows and web series, boasts a filmography in various Indian languages including Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, as well as in International cinema. Mahesh made a brief appearance in a Kannada film, 'Encounter Dayanayak' in 2005. Now, after two decades he is all set to make a comeback in Kannada cinema with 'Devil'.

Director Prakash Veer is known for his meticulous approach to casting and the makers believe that the pairing of Darshan and Mahesh Manjrekar would be fresh and bring a new dimension to the commercial entertainer. However, details about Mahesh’s character remain under wraps. The source adds that the makers are also in the process of zeroing in on the female and supporting cast.

The first look teaser of 'Devil', revealed early this year, has already generated considerable buzz among fans who are looking forward to watching it on the big screen when it releases this year. The film is presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by J Jayanna and Prakash Veer under Vaishno Studios banner. Music composer Ajaneesh Lokanath marks his first collaboration with Darshan, while DOP Sudhakar S Raj will handle the cinematography for 'Devil'.