Prajwal Devaraj to play a Yakshagana performer in 'Karavalli'

Gurudatha Ganiga’s sophomore project 'Karavalli', which is currently in production, is one of the most anticipated films of actor Prajwal Devaraj. The film has garnered attention for its first-look poster and content, and the makers have revealed a new avatar on the festive occasion of Ugadi. In the new look, the actor has donned the role of a Yakshagana performer which has further added to the excitement surrounding the film. Prajwal will portray various shades in 'Karavalli', and this Yakshagana role of his character is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.

Pallava Ganiga, who is an expert in creating the Yakshagana attire, has put together the costume and makeup for Prajwal which reportedly took half a day.

Apart from directing, Gurudatha Ganiga will also produce the project alongside VK Films. The film, set against a rural backdrop, narrates the story of the conflict between humans and animals. While Sampada plays the female lead, the film also stars notable actors including Mitra, Sreedhar, and Niranjan. The music for 'Karavalli' will be composed by Sachin Basrur, while Abhimanyu Sadanandan cranks the camera.

With nearly 40 per cent of the film completed, the makers are planning to resume the next schedule of shooting which will take place in and around Mangaluru after 'Ugadi'.