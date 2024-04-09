Rachita Ram is in talks for Jadeshaa K Hampi's 'VK-29'

Jadeshaa K Hampi, the director of 'Gentleman' and 'Guru Shishyaru' and as the writer of Darshan’s recent blockbuster 'Kaatera', is now preparing for his next project with Bheema actor, Vijay Kumar. The action-packed period drama, which is also said to be a family entertainer, is rumoured to feature Rachita Ram as the female lead, opposite Vijay Kumar.

Discussions have been underway with the Kranti actor, who is presently filming 'Sanju Weds Geetha 2', and this could become the next venture for the Dimple Queen. Rachita Ram has previously shared the screen with Vijay in Preetham Gubbi’s 'Johnny Johnny Yes Papa'(2018), and if everything falls into place, this film will be their second collaboration.

The film, tentatively titled 'VK-29', was officially announced in January with an intriguing poster. It will see the return of Saarathi producer KV Satya Prakash, who is bankrolling the project along with his son, Suraj. The team is currently gearing up for the film’s muhurath, which is expected to take place soon.

An official announcement is anticipated after the film’s launch or once Rachita Ram finalise on the agreement and join the sets. Interestingly, 'VK 29' will also introduce Vijay Kumar’s daughter, Monica, in a significant role, marking her debut. Further details regarding the film’s cast and crew will be disclosed soon.