Debutant director Raa Surya brings forth an uncommon subject with Eltuu Muthaa

Raa Surya is making a notable entry into the film industry with his debut film, featuring a unique title Eltuu Muthaa.

Hailing from picturesque Coorg and possessing a background in medicine, he brings a distinct perspective to the project.

Explaining the significance of the title and story, director Surya told Cinema Express, "Originating from Coorg, where names like Cariappa still prevail, the individuals who are engaged in performing bands during funerary rituals are usually known by names like Eltuu or Muthaa. It is upon their lives that I have woven this film, shot entirely in Madikeri. We have stayed true to the essence of a real-life story while infusing elements of fiction," says Surya. The film is currently in post-production, and its poster and title was unveiled by Shailaja Kiragandur recently.

Eltuu Muthaa centers around characters entrenched in a struggle until their last breath. The film stars Shaurya Pratapa and Priyanka Malali in the lead roles, with Cockroach Sudhi, Yamuna Srinidhi, and Navin Padil in pivotal roles. Prasanna Keshava KS orchestrates the musical score, Meiyyappa Bhaskar (Milky) handles the cinematography, and editing is done by Yesu.