Zaid Khan’s next titled Cult; First-look poster out

The film, billed as an intense romantic drama, is helmed by Anil Kumar and bankrolled by Ashrith Cinemas
Banaras' hero, Zaid Khan
Banaras' hero, Zaid Khan, is gearing up to begin his sophomore project. The film, billed as a romantic drama, helmed by Upadhyaksha director, Anil Kumar, has been titled Cult. The makers unveiled the title along with a first-look poster which features Zaid, the protagonist in a captivating close-up. With intense eyes, adorned with stud earrings, and a bruised face, he shares the frame with a woman who rests her leg on his shoulder.

Zaid had mentioned in his previous interview with us that Cult will not be as experimental as Banaras, and will be a contemporary story for today's youth. Produced under the banner of Ashrith Cinemas, Cult is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will have JS Wali handling the cinematography, Arjun Janya composing the music, KM Prakash editing, and Ravivarma choreographing the action sequences.

A still from the film
