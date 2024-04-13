Actor Yash and Namit Malhotra join forces to produce 'Ramayana'

Actor Yash and producer Namit Malhotra will be jointly producing Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'. Namit’s production house, Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations will be coming together to bring the epic tale to screens.

Speaking about the collaboration with Yash, Namit said in a press release, “In Yash, I recognise an aspiration to share the best of our culture with the world. Inspired by his journey from Karnataka to the success of 'KGF: Chapter 2', I can’t think of a better partner to help create a major global impact with this, the greatest of all our stories.”

Adding on how different their film will be, he said, “Our interpretation will be told without compromise. We are assembling the very best global talent to tell this epic story with the care, attention, and conviction that it deserves.”

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Adding to the excitement, Yash will not only produce but also portray the iconic character of Ravana which he finds interesting.

This revelation comes with the exclusive news that Yash is among the highest-paid actors for this project.

More details and official confirmation about the cast, and the project are awaited. Sharing more on the collaboration, Yash said in a statement, “Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of 'Ramayana' came up.”

The actor added, “Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce 'Ramayana', we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.”

Yash will also be co-producing and starring in the Geethu Mohandas-directorial 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Both 'Ramayana' and 'Toxic' will be released internationally in multiple languages.