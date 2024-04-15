I want all to discover the ‘Kotee’ in you: Dhananjay

We had earlier reported on Param, who is making his directorial debut with 'Kotee', starring Daali Dhananjay.
This was officially revealed along with an interesting poster with the actor's face partially covered in Rs 500 notes, heightening the anticipation about the film. Now, the makers of the thriller drama have dropped a teaser of the film. The little over a minute glimpse video teases the plot of the film, which revolves around Daali Dhananjay's titular character, a young man named 'Kotee', which translates to 'a crore' in Kannada. The video ends with Dhananjay wrapped in a gunny bag and a piece of white paper pasted on his bruised face scrawled in Kannada, translating to a balance of Rs 31 lakhs.
'Kotee', a sincere and upright young man, takes a tumultuous turn as he grapples with the harsh reality that achieving a crore through legitimate means is no easy feat. This revelation hits hard when he encounters the antagonist, portrayed by Ramesh Indira.
'Kotee' marks the first Kannada production venture of Jio Studios.
Excited about his role, Dhananjay says, “People think that if they can get a crore rupee, they can feel settled in life. Our man Kotee thinks so too. You can find a 'Kotee' in every home, every family, and it could be a brother or a son. Such people think that by earning so much, they can solve their problems, and live happily ever after. But the fun part of life is that there is a 'Kotee' in each one of us. Playing the role enabled me to explore the layers of Kotee hidden deep inside me, and now I want all to discover the ‘Kotee’ in you.”
Param commenting on his debut as a filmmaker, said, "It's an indescribable feeling to see my vision come to life on the silver screen with 'Kotee'. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for believing in my story and giving me the wings to soar. Their unwavering commitment towards nurturing storytellers is not just about making films; it is about growing content, amplifying diverse voices, and shaping narratives. As Jio Studios continues to expand its footprints, we hope to recreate a similar success story in Kannada cinema as well.”
Apart from Dhananjay and Ramesh Indira, 'Kotee' marks the debut of Moksha Kushal, as the female lead. The film also consists of actors Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Prithvi Shamanuru, Sardar Satya, and Tanuja Venkatesh in prominent roles.
Vasuki Vaibhav has composed five songs in 'Kotee', three of which have been written by Yogaraj Bhat and one by Vasuki himself. Nobin Paul ('777 Charlie') has worked on the background score, and editing is taken care of by Prateek Shetty ('Kantara'). Arun Brahman has handled the cinematography of the film. With the makers currently in post-production, Kotee is all set to hit theaters on June 14.