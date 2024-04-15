I want all to discover the ‘Kotee’ in you: Dhananjay

We had earlier reported on Param, who is making his directorial debut with 'Kotee', starring Daali Dhananjay.

This was officially revealed along with an interesting poster with the actor's face partially covered in Rs 500 notes, heightening the anticipation about the film. Now, the makers of the thriller drama have dropped a teaser of the film. The little over a minute glimpse video teases the plot of the film, which revolves around Daali Dhananjay's titular character, a young man named 'Kotee', which translates to 'a crore' in Kannada. The video ends with Dhananjay wrapped in a gunny bag and a piece of white paper pasted on his bruised face scrawled in Kannada, translating to a balance of Rs 31 lakhs.

'Kotee', a sincere and upright young man, takes a tumultuous turn as he grapples with the harsh reality that achieving a crore through legitimate means is no easy feat. This revelation hits hard when he encounters the antagonist, portrayed by Ramesh Indira.

'Kotee' marks the first Kannada production venture of Jio Studios.

Excited about his role, Dhananjay says, “People think that if they can get a crore rupee, they can feel settled in life. Our man Kotee thinks so too. You can find a 'Kotee' in every home, every family, and it could be a brother or a son. Such people think that by earning so much, they can solve their problems, and live happily ever after. But the fun part of life is that there is a 'Kotee' in each one of us. Playing the role enabled me to explore the layers of Kotee hidden deep inside me, and now I want all to discover the ‘Kotee’ in you.”