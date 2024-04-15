Kiara Advani joins Yash in 'Toxic', marking her Kannada debut

Yash’s much-talked-about film, 'Toxic', has been stirring up excitement and anticipation as it gears up to start shooting this month. With the Rocking Star in the lead role, speculations about the star-studded cast have reached a fever pitch. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions in partnership with Monster Mind Creations, the film is poised to feature a diverse ensemble. Apart from the actors already attached to the project, reports state that Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, and Nawazuddin Siddique, are also part of the cast.

However, the most recent news is the inclusion of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is set to star alongside Yash in 'Toxic', which is currently scheduled to be released in multiple languages. Predominantly known for her work in Hindi cinema, Kiara has also worked in Telugu films. Now, she is all set to enter the Kannada film industry with 'Toxic'. Earlier, while looking for roles beyond their usual sphere, actors from the Hindi film scene tended to lean towards Telugu and Tamil productions. However, the recent trend has seen several actors from diverse backgrounds making their mark in the Kannada film industry, owing to the rise in popularity of Kannada films.

While rumours had suggested Kareena Kapoor’s involvement in the project, recent developments indicate that the actor has left the project due to scheduling conflicts. The actor, who recently starred in Crew, is currently filming for 'Singham' Again. The makers are actively seeking a notable actor and plan to make an official announcement soon regarding the rest of the cast. On the technical front, 'Toxic' will have Jeremy Stack scoring the music and Rajeev Ravi handling the cinematography.