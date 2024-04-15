Samarjit Lankesh croons for his debut, 'Gauri'

Samarjit Lankesh, stepping into the limelight in his father Indrajit Lankesh's directorial venture, 'Gauri', is not just making his debut as an actor but also unveiling his singing talent right in his first film. Interestingly, the newcomer has lent his voice to the unplugged rendition of the chartbuster "Hudugi Hudugi" from the hit film 'Aishwarya' (2006), which was directed by Indrajit, starred Upendra, and marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Originally sung by Kunal Ganjawala with music composed by Rajesh Ramanath, this track sparked a huge trend on Instagram recently, and now the lively tune is set to be rejuvenated by Samarjit's vocals in 'Gauri'. With the film's music orchestrated by Jassie Gift, Chandan Shetty, Shivu Bergi, and a newcomer, Indrajit Lankesh aims to craft a memorable album for 'Gauri' by bringing together noted singers like Javed Ali, Kailash Kher, and Ananya Bhat to lend their voices to various tracks.

Apart from Samarjit's role in 'Gauri', which is based on real-life events, the film serves as a launchpad for Sanya Iyer, a popular face in the television serial circuit. Joining her is Miss Teen Universe Sweezal, marking her feature film debut, alongside Chandu Gowda, and others. 'Gauri' will have stunt sequences choreographed by Ravi Verma and cinematography by AJ Shetty.