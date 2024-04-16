Chandrashekar Bandiyappa to direct Pruthvi Ambaar in a family entertainer

'Aane Pataki' and 'Tarakasura' director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, well-known for 'Rathaavara' starring Sriimurali, is now collaborating with 'Dia' hero, Pruthvi Ambaar. “I have just completed shooting for my first Hindi film, 'Red Collar', starring Kishore, which is in post-production. Having worked as a writer for 'Karavalli', which is directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, I am geared up to begin my next project,” says the director.

Chandrashekar, who is particularly known for taking up cult subjects, is making a shift by opting for a family entertainer, which he says will also bring a change in the screenplay. “This subject is specially crafted keeping the present generation in mind, and Pruthvi Ambaar best suits this story.”

The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Kallahalli Chandrashekar, an educationalist, under the banner of Vidya Shekar Enterprise. The makers have roped in Sachin Basrur for music, while the rest of the cast and technicians are being finalised. Meanwhile, Pruthvi Ambaar, last seen in 'Matsyagandha'. The actor is also set to mark his Tamil debut with 'Mazhai Pudikatha Manithan.'