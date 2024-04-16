Kaashima embraces new avatar for thriller drama 'Victoria Mansion'

'Temper' actor Kaashima, who gained prominence for her performance in Naresh Kumar's 'South India Hero', is currently occupied with the shooting of 'Victoria Mansion'. She essays the female lead in the film, directed by Rajesh Bali, who also doubles up as the film's hero. As the film's shoot nears completion, the makers recently had Shivarajkumar unveil the first look poster. Meanwhile, the team has also shared some exclusive stills with CE.

'Victoria Mansion' revolves around the bizarre incidents that occurred in Hanumanagiri in the year 1900 and the peculiar rituals that were practiced, which have remained veiled in mystery for centuries. The film delves into the investigation conducted by the archaeological department, unfolding as a thriller drama. According to the makers, the film will feature Kaashima in a new avatar.

The film is shot in and around Bengaluru, as well as in Moodbidri, Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, and Belur, among other locations. Umesh K N, previously involved in film promotions on digital platforms, is now venturing into production in association with Rajesh Bali, and will be bankrolling the project under the Sri Padmavathi Productions banner.

The technical crew of 'Victoria Mansion' comprises music composer Kiran Ravindranath, cinematographer Veeresh Bugude, editor Nani Krishna, and stunt choreographer Ashok Master. The ensemble cast includes Mimicry Gopi, Mathe Koppal, Shridhar, Bala Rajavai, Gurudev Nagaraj, Umesh, Madan Raj, Anji Hitesh, Palti Govind, Shailaja, and Keerthan in pivotal roles.