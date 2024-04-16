Mahesh Babu to launch Jerusha as heroine in a youthful romance

Mahesh Babu, the director who introduced a number of actors like Aindrita Ray ('Meravanige'), Kriti Kharbanda ('Chiru'), Nikki Galrani ('Ajith'), Ashika Ranganath ('Crazy Boy'), and Hrithika Srinivas ('Aparoopa'), is now all set to introduce a new face, Jerusha, to the Kannada film industry. This budding talent is no stranger to the camera. She already caught the attention of audiences as a child artist in the Sudeep-starrer 'Veera Madakari'. With a background in advertisements and theater, Jerusha is poised to make a grand entrance to the silver screen under Mahesh Babu’s direction.

Jerusha will be sharing the screen with Rakshit ('Smile Guru'), who is best known for appearing in dance reality shows. Additionally, Mahesh Babu is roping in another talented actor to the principal cast, the details of which will be unveiled soon. Describing the film as another captivating tale of youthful romance, the director expresses his delight in collaborating with fresh talents. “I am thrilled to launch newcomers and someone with immense potential. I intend to present these actors in a whole new light,” says Mahesh Babu.

This yet-to-be-titled venture will be produced by Chethan and Anurag, will have Anoop Seelin scoring the music, while Sathya makes his debut as a cinematographer. With the team scouting locations predominantly in and around Bengaluru, filming is scheduled to commence in May.