Sharan’s 'Choomantar' gets a new release date

Sharan's 'Choomantar', initially slated for an April release, now has a new release date. As per the latest announcement, the horror-comedy drama directed by Navaneeth is all set to hit screens on May 10. The film is all set to feature Sharan in a brand new persona, a role different from his previous characters. 'Choomantar' also sets a new standard for the making of horror films in Kannada.

Interestingly, Chikkana, who recently enjoyed success with 'Upadhayaksha', will play a prominent role in 'Choomantar'. This collaboration between Chikkana and Sharan, which comes after their work together in 'Adyaksha', is expected to be a treat for fans. 'Choomantar', which revolves around paranormal activities and ghost hunters, promises a chilling atmosphere brought to life by 50 minutes of VFX, said to be one of the film's highlights.

Produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the Tarun Studios banner, 'Choomantar' will have music composed by Chandan Shetty and background music scored by Avinaash R Basutkar. Anup Kattukaran has handled the cinematography while Venki UDV is the editor. The film also stars an ensemble cast including Meghana Goankar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, and Rajini Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.