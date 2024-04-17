Chaithra Achar joins the cast of 'Uttarakaanda'

Rohit Padanki’s upcoming film, 'Uttarakaanda', starring Dhananjay, recently went on floors on Monday. The initial 15-day schedule is set to be shot in the city of Vijayapura. The makers have now announced that Chaithra Achar has been added to the cast of the film, which also stars Century Star Shivarajkumar in a lead role.

Chaithra, known for her roles in 'Toby', and her latest film 'Blink', is set to portray yet another significant character named Lachchi in this action-packed drama.

After meticulous planning, extensive research, and brainstorming sessions to capture the essence of North Karnataka through its dialect, the makers of 'Uttarakanda' finally began filming. 'Uttarakanda' will feature music by Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi, who will be making his Kannada debut with the film.

Advaitha Gurumurthy will handle cinematography, and Vishwas Kashyap will oversee production design. More details about the extended cast of the film will be announced by the makers in the coming days.