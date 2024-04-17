Chandramohan’s multistarrer titled 'Forest'

We had earlier reported that Chandramohan, who has previously directed 'Double Engine' and 'Brahmachari', is all set to helm his third project. The film is expected to be a multistarrer featuring actors Aniissh, Gurunandan, Chikkanna, and Rangayana Raghu.

As the film’s shoot nears completion with two songs pending, the makers have now officially launched the project along with the title. Titled 'Forest', Chandramohan shares that the film is billed to be an adventurous comedy primarily set in the titular location.

“With elements of adventure and comedy, the film also shapes up to be a thrilling drama, and we have filmed in locations such as Madikere, Chikmagalur, MM Hills, and Bengaluru,” says Chandramohan.

'Forest', produced by NM Kantharaj under NMK Cinemas banner, also features Arachana Kottige and Sharanya Shetty as female leads, along with Avinash in a pivotal role.

Suraj Pops, acclaimed for his role in Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer', will make his Kannada debut with Forest and portray the main antagonist in the film. Ravikumar is the cinematographer for the film, which will feature music by Dharmavish and Veer Samarth.