I am happy with 'VIP', glad to explore a commercial project: Thejaswini Sharma

Thejaswini Sharma, known for her roles in 'Flat #9', 'Mary', and'English Manja', is gearing up for the release of 'Full Meals' and is thrilled to share screen space with Vasishta Simha in Brahma’s directorial venture 'VIP'. The film, said to be a crime thriller, features Thejaswini portraying a next-door girl character who is also a college-going girl.

“Having started with a thriller and trying to experiment with different genres, I am glad to explore a commercial project,” says Thejaswini, who plays the hero’s love interest, a senior in college who admires him. “It is interesting to work alongside an actor like Vasishta, who has interesting shades to portray in 'VIP',” she says.

'VIP' is produced by Kalasrushti Productions and was shot in Bengaluru and Kodagu. Afzal, who plays a significant role, also serves as an executive producer. “I am almost through shooting my portions, except for a few days, which will be completed in the upcoming schedule,” Thejaswini says.

While 'VIP' marks Thejaswini’s 6th project, she is eager to work in more Kannada films and is set to expand her horizons in other industries too. “While I am in discussions for a couple of Tamil projects, I have also been approached to do dance videos in Hindi, which I am looking into.

Though movies are my focus now, and I am looking to be a part of some good scripts, I don’t mind exploring acting in web series, music videos,” she says while adding, “Being an expert in freestyle and Bharatanatyam, I am looking forward to projects that offer me dance opportunities, making music videos a promising option.”