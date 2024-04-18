Aishwarya Rajesh to make her Kannada debut with 'Uttarakaanda' ?

With Dhananjay’s 'Uttarakaanda' hitting the floors, the project has been buzzing with the announcement of its star-studded cast. The film also stars Shivarajkumar and is directed by Rohit Padaki. As Chaithra Achar joins the ensemble, noted Malayalam producer and actor Vijay Babu is set to step into the role of Torrino in 'Uttarakaanda'.

Meanwhile, the film has been making headlines, especially regarding its female lead, and speculations are rife that critically acclaimed actor Aishwarya Rajesh will be making her Kannada debut with it. According to sources, the production house, KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj), has been in talks with the South Indian actor. The deal is almost finalised, and an official announcement is imminent.

Aishwarya Rajesh, known for her versatility and acclaimed performances primarily in Tamil cinema, shot to fame with her role in 'Kaaka Muttai'. She also appeared in Vetrimarana’s 'Vada Chennai' alongside Dhanush, the sports-based drama 'Kanaa', the Shivakarthikeyan starrer 'Namma Veettu Pillai', and 'Ka Pa Ranasingam' starring Vijay Sethupathi. Having made her mark in Telugu and Malayalam cinema, she is all set to venture into Kannada with 'Uttarakaanda'.

Dhananjay is set to play Gabru Satya in 'Uttarakaanda', the film set in North Karnataka; embracing the dialect and culture of that belt, the actor’s role sparks immense interest. Now, the anticipation mounts with the potential on-screen pairing of Dhananjay and Aishwarya Rajesh. While the makers remain tight-lipped, an official confirmation regarding Aishwarya Rajesh’s involvement is expected anytime soon.