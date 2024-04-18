Director Srinivas Raju to helm biopic on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

A biopic on Ayodhya's Ram temple is in the making. This historical film will be directed by Srinivasa Raju and will center around the installation of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya. The announcement was made on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"It took 500 years for Sri Rama to be installed in his birthplace. In 1528, Babri Masjid was constructed in Ayodhya, leading to significant struggles thereafter to build Sri Ram's temple at that site. The legal battles escalated, and it might be said that if a case has been ongoing in any court for over a hundred years, it might pertain to Sri Ram's birthplace," said Srinivasa Raju.

Finally, in 2019, the court granted permission for the construction of Sri Ram's temple in Ayodhya. In January 2024, the installation of Sri Rama took place amidst great enthusiasm, fulfilling the dreams of millions," explains Srinivas Raju, who is excited to bring the film which is based on Ayodhya's Rama temple to the big screen.

While the title of the film is yet to be confirmed, the makers have given significance to the tagline 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Prashanth G Rudrappa, who is bankrolling Srinivas Raju's project Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, starring Ganesh, will also be producing this film through Trishul Entertainment banner.