Director Srinivas Raju to helm biopic on Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

A biopic on Ayodhya's Ram temple is in the making. This historical film will be directed by Srinivasa Raju and will center around the installation of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya. The announcement was made on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ram Navami.
"It took 500 years for Sri Rama to be installed in his birthplace. In 1528, Babri Masjid was constructed in Ayodhya, leading to significant struggles thereafter to build Sri Ram's temple at that site. The legal battles escalated, and it might be said that if a case has been ongoing in any court for over a hundred years, it might pertain to Sri Ram's birthplace," said Srinivasa Raju.
Finally, in 2019, the court granted permission for the construction of Sri Ram's temple in Ayodhya. In January 2024, the installation of Sri Rama took place amidst great enthusiasm, fulfilling the dreams of millions," explains Srinivas Raju, who is excited to bring the film which is based on Ayodhya's Rama temple to the big screen.
While the title of the film is yet to be confirmed, the makers have given significance to the tagline 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Prashanth G Rudrappa, who is bankrolling Srinivas Raju's project Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, starring Ganesh, will also be producing this film through Trishul Entertainment banner.
"Generally, biopics are about individuals, but I believe that a temple's biopic is exclusive to Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I'm attempting to portray about 500 years of history on the screen in Kannada, and it will be released in multiple languages. This film will also depict the story of Sri Ram Temple, which was initially established by King Vikramaditya, before the construction of Babri Masjid. Alongside this, I'll integrate some aspects of the Ramayana. However, this is not the complete Ramayana. Characters like Dasharatha, Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Vali, and Valmiki will be portrayed along with Tulsidas' character. The film will highlight Sri Rama's ideal qualities," says Srinivas, who is making the film in three parts, which will be represented as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'.
The film is in its initial stages and the makers are planning to bring in prominent actors and technicians from across languages and states to be involved in this film. "I've written the story and screenplay, and I'm glad to officially unveil this on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami," says the director, who plans to share the title and more details on the project soon.