Prem Kumar to don police uniform in Thejesh BK’s directorial debut

Actor Prem Kumar usually has a penchant for romantic dramas. However, for his next project, the actor will undergo an image makeover and rebrand himself. Prem will be seen donning a khaki uniform, portraying a cop, a character he is seldom seen in. An official announcement regarding this will be made on April 18, Prem's birthday. This will be the 28th project of the actor, and a poster that mentions 'Be in Peace or He'll pierce -- Rebranding Prem 2.0', featuring a gun, and more details were revealed at the film's muhurat today.

Prem's film will mark the directorial debut of Thejesh BK. The latter, who underwent directorial training a few years ago, has gained experience with ad commercials and is all set to take charge behind the scenes for a cop crime suspense drama.

Besides Prem, the team has roped in Rangayana Raghu for a prominent role. The tentatively titled 'PK 28', to be produced by Geethanjali under Pentrix Entertainments, will soon finalise the heroine and the rest of the cast.

Vasuki Vaibhav, Anand Meenakshi, and Harish Komme will be collaborating on the project as the music director, cinematographer, and editor, respectively. The team is gearing up to officially begin shooting by the end of April.