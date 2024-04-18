With 'O2', the audience will see a very new me: Ashika Ranganath

Ashika Ranganath doesn’t prefer categorising her upcoming medical thriller 'O2' as a female-centric film. According to her, this notion doesn’t align with her beliefs or the makers’ intentions. “Today’s cinema is no longer about heroes or heroines.

Rather, it’s about all the characters coming together to narrate a story, which is what the new generation of filmmakers strives for. Although 'O2'' primarily follows the heroine’s perspective, while it features a few actors in pivotal roles. However, the essence of the film lies in my character, Shraddha, a one-of-a-kind role in my career,” Ashika explains, as she elaborates further on the project.

'O2' is directed and written by debutant duo Prashanth Raj and Raghav Nayak. Raghav also plays the lead role in the film, alongside Praveen Tej and Siri Ravi Kumar in prominent roles.

Interestingly, Ashika says that she gravitated towards content-driven films like 'O2', considering many firsts. “From 'Crazy Boys' to my latest 'Avatara Purusha', I’ve been portrayed as a commercial heroine, but with performative scope. I’ve played various characters, from the girl next door to the bubbly college girl. However, I consider 'O2' different,” says Ashika, who landed the project during the lockdown.

“Usually, I prefer narrations, but to my surprise, the directors had bound scripts with dialogues, which caught my attention. Being associated with PRK Productions and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar was another major draw, especially knowing their lineup of content-oriented films. The film and my role in it helped me step away from the monotonous or stereotypical characters I was playing. Moreover, at some point in time, I wanted to shift and prove that I am a full-time performer, not just a bits-and-pieces performer, and 'O2' provided one such opportunity. Since the makers were new, it was challenging and exciting,” she adds.