Rajeev’s 'Usire Usire' featuring Sudeep in guest role, gets release date

The makers of Usire Usire, which has been in the making for over three years, have finally announced its release date. The film stars Bigg Boss fame Rajeev and Shrijith Ghosh in the lead roles, with Sudeep in a guest role is a major attraction for this film, which is set to hit the theatres on May 3.

“I’ve dedicated five years of hard work to this film. I didn’t commit to any other projects during this time. I’ve given my all to this film. I delivered whatever was required, even as I couldn’t make time for anything else. It’s a film that I truly cherished and agreed to be a part of. Though the journey was tough, I feel content with the output. The film has turned out well,” mentions Rajeev.

“It’s a film based on a true story and has a storyline that touches everyone’s heart. There’s a unique angle to this film. While it may seem like a Hindu-Muslim love story, there’s more depth to it. Sudeep has supported us by playing a special role in the film,” the actor adds.

Shrijith Ghosh, expressing her thoughts about her Kannada debut, says, “Usire Usire is my debut Kannada film. It has a great storyline that conveys the message that love transcends all religions. I’m extremely delighted to be a part of this project. It was initially challenging for me to grasp and portray, being from North India. However, with the support of everyone in the film fraternity, it became possible.”

The film also stars Devaraj, Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Brahma, Ali, Sadhu Kokila, Manju Pavagad, Shaini Shetty, and Seetharam in pivotal roles. Produced by Pradeep Yadav, Usire Usire has a story written and directed by CM Vijay, has Vivek Chakravarthy composing music, and cinematography by Manu BK.