Afzal to make his directorial debut with 'Hosathara'

Afzal, known for his journey from journalism to acting and his recent venture into film production with VIP, is now stepping into the director's role with his upcoming project, Hosathara. Not limiting himself to direction, Afzal has also penned the story and screenplay for the film. Additionally, he will play the lead role alongside Brahma, who is also part of the principal cast.

Produced under the banner of Jai Vijay Productions, Hosathara marked their first production venture. The film promises to offer a fresh narrative infused with elements of love, suspense, thriller, and a sprinkle of comedy.

The pre-production phase has just commenced, with plans to feature three melodious songs, with music composed by Raju Emmiganuru and background score by Anthony Poyanoo. Action stunts will be composed by Ultimate Shivu. The makers have roped in Rajeev Ganeshan as the cinematographer, with Sukkku choreographing the dance sequences.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology, the makers have collaborated with JHJ Studios in America for VFX. Afzal, who has brought in a set of skilled technicians for the project, plans to reveal the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days.