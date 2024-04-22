CR Bobby’s directorial debut, 'Just Married', wraps shoot

Shine Shetty and Ankita Amar's starrer, Just Married, has wrapped up shooting. The romantic drama, starring an ensemble cast including Devaraj, Shruthi Krishna, Anup Bhandari, Shriman, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Ravi Bhat, Sakshi Agarwal, Shruthi Hariharan, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, was shot over a twenty-day schedule in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chickmangaluru. Post-production work is currently underway.

With Just Married, Ajaneesh Loknath and CR Bobby, known for their contributions to popular Kannada films, are venturing into production for the first time. The upcoming film, made under ABBS Studios banner, also marks Bobby's directorial debut. Just Married will have Ajaneesh taking on the additional role of music director and will feature six songs, including the track 'Abhimaani Agi Hodge,' with lyrics penned by Pramod Maravante and vocals by Vijay Prakash, which was recently released.

The story of Just Married is penned by CR Bobby. She also co-wrote the screenplay along with Dhananjay. The film's dialogues are penned by Raghu Niduvalli.

PG (Parthiban) and Ashik Kusugol are handling the cinematography, with Amar overseeing the art direction, and stunt choreography is being handled by Vikram Mor, Sahas, Baba Bhaskar, and Shanthi Aravind.