'Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda' faces trouble before entering production

The upcoming film Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda has found itself embroiled in a legal dispute. Apparently, TS Nagabharna holds exclusive rights to the title Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, they have roped in Daali Dhananjay in the titular role of Kempegowda. With preparations for filming well underway, the project just began, until legal complications arose.

By virtue of the interim order dated 18/04/2024 in OS 2708/2024 passed by the City Civil and Sessions Court, Bangalore, Kiran Thotambyle, Chetan Raj, Dhamendra Kumar Arehalli, and director Dinesh Baboo, agents, and associated representative and all other personas spokespersons, and all other persons acting on their behalf are temporarily restrained from producing, broadcasting, disseminating, distributing, advertising, publishing, directing, or in any other manner making public, promoting, or undertaking any activities related to the film titled Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda or any subject matter thereof.

The production rights holders of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, TS Nagabharana and producer Dr MN Shivaprasad, and Rahul Gundala, have also filed a lawsuit with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, seeking a permanent injunction, trademark, title, brand, pre-conceived and post-conceived rights, and any other intellectual property rights that may infringe the proposed film Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and have initiated proceedings in the City Civil and Sessions Court, Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Kiran Thotambyle is working diligently to remove the temporary stay order obtained by Director Nagabharana and his team. As they await the court proceedings, Thotambyle is also focusing on planning to kickstart the process. Originally scheduled to begin on June 27, coinciding with KempeGowda Jayanthi, the film’s production has been temporarily halted due to these legal complications.