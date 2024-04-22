'Max' is shaping up to be an action feast for Sudeep’s fans

Indrajit Lankesh remarks, “Max will be an action feast for Sudeep’s fans.” The Gowri director, during his recent visit to Mahabalipuram, where the multilingual actor is currently shooting for Max, had the privilege of seeing the showreel of the film. As one of the few who witnessed the early footage, Indrajith Lankesh shared his thoughts and excitement about the project.

Indrajit Lankesh says the film has the potential to captivate audiences with its high-octane sequences and intense performances. Speaking about the showreel, he highlighted certain clips, particularly the action bits, and mentioned that Sudeep’s attitude and body language evoked memories of the actor’s iconic roles in films like Huchcha and Kempe Gowda.

“These elements are among the highlights of Sudeep’s performance in Max,” Indrajith explained, indicating that the film is shaping up to be a true crowd-pleaser. The two, who are good friends, also got to reminisce about their good old days.

As Max, directed by debutant Vijay Karthikeyan, enters its final phase of shooting, Sudeep is currently involved in major action sequences, followed by patchwork, with plans to wrap up production soon. Sudeep, known for his portrayals of cop roles in films like Vikrant Rona, Varadanayaka, Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda, to name a few, will once again don the role of an inspector in Max.

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations, Max features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, marking her reunion with Sudeep after their collaboration in Maanikya. The film also stars Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat in pivotal roles.

With Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music, and Shekar Chandra serving as the cinematographer, Max promises to be an exciting venture for fans of action-packed cinema. Apart from this, Sudeep is also working on a film with director Cheran, and the much-anticipated project Billa Ranga Baasshaa, directed by Anup Bhandari.