Bhavana Menon to collaborate with Shivarajkumar again within 'Uttarakaanda'

'Uttarakaanda', starring Daali Dhananjay and Shivarajkumar, is currently on floors, and the team behind the film has been introducing the various actors and their characters in it. Rohit Padaki’s gangster drama is set in North Karnataka.

The makers are roping in South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead in the film, which will mark her Kannada debut, opposite Dhananjay. Meanwhile, the latest development is that Bhavana Menon is sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar in this action-packed commercial entertainer; the hit pair of 'Tagaru' and 'Bhajarangi 2' will be back with it.

'Jackie' heroine Bhavana will be working with Shivanna for the third time with 'Uttarakaanda', which marks her first collaboration with KRG Studios. An official announcement of Bhavana’s role and regarding Aishwarya Rajesh’s involvement in the film will be made soon by the production house.

The team, bringing a star-studded cast for the film jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, also has Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi making his Kannada debut and Advaitha Gurumurthy as the cinematographer.

Umashree joins the cast of 'Uttarakaanda'

While Diganth has been roped in to play Mallige in 'Uttarakaanda', opposite Chaithra Achar's 'Lachchi', the makers have also roped in director-turned-actor Yogaraj Bhat as Patila and Gopal Krishna Deshpande, who will also be appearing in a pivotal role.

Now, the latest to join the cast is senior actor Umashree, the National Award-winning actor who has previously collaborated with KRG Studios and Rohit Padaki's film 'Rathnan Prapancha'. The Rohit Padaki film, which got a straight-to-OTT release, and Umashree's character, in particular her combination with Dhananjay, were well received.

Now, she is set to play another interesting role as Pandari Bhai in 'Uttarakaanda'. According to the team, Umashree is set to play a grandmother role in the film, which is said to be an interesting character and will be one of the highlights of 'Uttarakaanda'.