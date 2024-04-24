Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Kannada debut with Dhananjaya Shivarajkumar's 'Uttarakaanda'

We were the first to report that actor Aishwarya Rajesh is expected to join the cast of the much-anticipated 'Uttarakaanda', starring Daali Dhananjaya and Shivarajkumar in lead roles. Now, the actor herself has confirmed on social media that she has onboarded the cast of the film, which is helmed by Rohit Padaki.

Sharing her character poster from the film, she wrote on her social media handles, “What more can I ask for?” In the upcoming film, Aishwarya Rajesh will essay the character of Durgi opposite Daali Dhananjaya.

Aishwarya Rajesh, known for her versatility and acclaimed performances primarily in Tamil cinema, shot to fame with her role in 'Kaaka Muttai'. She also appeared in Vetrimaaran’s 'Vada Chennai' alongside Dhanush, the sports-based drama Kanaa, the Shivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Namma Veettu Pillai', and 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' starring Vijay Sethupathi. She also proved her mettle in the Telugu film 'Tuck Jagdish' and Malayalam films like 'Jomonte Suvisheshangal' and 'Pulimada'.

While Dhananjaya is set to play Gabru Satya in 'Uttarakaanda', Chaithra Achar will essay the role of Lachchi. Noted Malayalam producer and actor Vijay Babu is set to play Torrino in the film, with Diganth roped in to play Mallige. Umashree will be playing Pandari Bhai and Gopal Krishna Deshpande will be appearing in a pivotal role. Bhavana Menon is also part of the cast and she is set to share screen space with Shivarajkumar.

Produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios, the film will have music composed by renowned Bollywood composer and singer Amit Trivedi, with cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy and art direction by Vishwas Kashyap.