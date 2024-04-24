'Father' to mark the debut of Hanuman composer Gowra Hari

We had earlier reported about RC Studios bankrolling six projects under their banner. According to the latest development, Father, directed by Rajamohan, starring Krishna, Prakash Raj, and Telugu actor Sunil, will be the first venture of the studio to go on floors.

The production house will officially launch the project with a traditional muhurath only on April 27, during which the makers will announce the cast and crew details. However, CE has learned that Gowra Hari, one of the music directors of the blockbuster hit Hanu-Man, will be associated with Father. Gowra Hari has previously worked on projects like Evadu Thakkuva Kaadu (2019) and Suryapet Junction (2023), and Father will mark his Kannada debut.

The film, a collaboration between R Chandru, Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company, and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda, will be released under the banner in multiple languages, and according to the source, the makers are planning to bring a Bollywood actor on board for it. Sugnan will serve as the cinematographer for the film. Apart from Father, the other projects in the pipeline include POK, Sri Ramabana Charita, Dog, and Kabzaa 2. Additionally, the production house will be associating with Shivarajkumar, and further significant announcements are expected.