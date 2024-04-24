Sandesh Nagaraj meets Kichcha Sudeep in Chennai, signalling a project in development

Producer Sandesh Nagaraj will, in all likelihood, collaborate with Kichcha Sudeep on a potential new project. Rumours are rife about their collaboration following Sandesh's encounter with Sudeep in Chennai during his visit to the sets of the versatile star's latest film, 'Max'. A photograph with Sandesh, the producer behind films like 'Airavata' and the recent 'Ghost', among other projects, and Sudeep is doing the rounds on social media.

The producer is keen to partner with Sudeep for a multilingual endeavour. "I am enthusiastic about teaming up with Sudeep, We are currently in talks, aiming to join forces soon,” Sandesh says. If this collaboration works, it will be the first time, the duo will be joining hands. “Currently, Sudeep is occupied with 'Max' and has a couple of significant projects. Meanwhile, we need to search for a subject that would complement the pan-India actor and take it forward," adds the producer.

The production house is presently bankrolling Srujan Lokesh's directorial debut 'GST' and is set to commence filming for Srini's 'Birbal 2', likely in June. Meanwhile, Sudeep, after 'Max', is set to begin shooting for Cheran's project, and he also has a project with Anup Bhandari in the pipeline.