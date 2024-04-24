Vidyarthi...’s Bad Boys, India’s first AI-animated music video

Arun Amukta's Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, a teen cult that marks music composer Chandan Shetty's acting debut, recently released a song titled 'Bad Boys'. According to the makers, this peppy video track, which reflects on youthful vigour, is said to be the country's first AI-animated music video and has garnered interest among viewers.

The song, penned by director and lyricist Chetan Kumar, features vocals by Vijeth Kirshna, Keerthana Chandra, and Sunaina, with music composed by Chandan Shetty. Cinematographer Arun Suresh shot the song, which features Manoj Vivian, Manasvi, Bhavana Appu, Amar, among others.

The film, produced by Shivalinge Gowda and executive produced by Srikant G Kashyap, has Suneel Puranik, Aravind Raj, and Prashant Sambargi in pivotal roles. Kumar Gowda has handled the cinematography of the film. The team of Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, which is now in post-production, is targeting a release in June.