Amrutha Iyengar joins Krishna in 'Father'

RC Studios’ 'Father', directed by filmmaker Rajamohan in his Kannada debut, featuring Prakash Raj and Krishna as the father-son duo, along with Telugu actor Sunil in a prominent role, is all set for a grand launch on April 27. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the makers are set to reunite the 'Love Mocktail' pair on screen, with Amrutha Iyengar starring alongside Krishna in Father.

The popular ‘Jo’ character in 'Love Mocktail', which marked Krishna’s directorial debut, provided a breakthrough role for Amrutha. It will be interesting to see this combination back on the silver screen. An official announcement of Amrutha joining the cast will be made on the day of the muhurath. 'Father' will also mark the debut of the music director of the hit film 'Hanu-Man', 'Gowra Hari', in Kannada.

A collaboration between R Chandru, Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company, and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda, 'Father' will mark the first multilingual project for both Krishna and Amrutha Iyengar. It is presented by Anand Pandit.

Apart from 'Father', the production house has lined up five more projects, comprising 'POK', 'Sri Ramabana Charita', 'Dog', 'Kabzaa 2', and a project with Shivarajkumar. Currently, Krishna is busy shooting for his period drama, 'Halagali', and will simultaneously begin shooting for 'Father'. As for Amrutha Iyengar, the actor was last seen in 'Abbabba'. She has also completed shooting for 'Zebra', a bilingual project made in Kannada and Telugu, starring Dhananjay and Satyadev.