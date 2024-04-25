Raj B Shetty joins Vijay Kumar in Jadeshaa K Hampi’s 'VK-29'

Excitement builds around Vijay Kumar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled 'VK-29' and helmed by director Jadeshaa K Hampi. Billed as an action-packed period family drama, the film is set to commence its shooting schedule by the end of April. This much-talked-about venture, with a script by director Jadeshaa, is said to be inspired by K Shivaram Karanth’s classic Chomana Dudi.

Amidst the buzz surrounding 'VK-29’s announcement and its poster released during the auspicious muhurath function, which caught attention, new revelations have emerged, adding an element of excitement. According to our reliable source, joining the ensemble cast is none other than the versatile actor Raj B Shetty.

The director of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe' and 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' is equally noted for his performances in films like 'Toby' and 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye'. The actor, who is shooting for Arjun Janya’s directorial debut debut, 45 is also part of some Malayalam films, most notably the upcoming Mammootty starrer 'Turbo'.

Our sources reveal that director Jadeshaa, who has crafted characters for Vijay Kumar, and Raj’s inclusion will bring an additional dimension to the narrative. While specifics regarding Raj B Shetty’s role remain under wraps, speculation abounds about whether he’ll portray an antagonist.