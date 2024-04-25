Telugu version of 'Markasthra' titled 'Maranayudham' to release this week

Malashree’s action-drama 'Marakastra', directed by Gurumurthy Sunami and produced by Komala Nataraaja was released last year, but received mixed responses at the box office. However, the makers have dubbed it in Telugu as 'Maranayudham' and released it on April 19. After trimming the runtime by about 26 minutes, the film hit screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Interestingly, the Kannada version, also edited, is scheduled for statewide release in Karnataka and Telangana on April 26. Apart from Malashree, the film also stars Anand Arya, Harshika Poonacha, ‘Ugram’ Manju, Nataraj, Ayyappa P Sharma, among others in prominent roles.

Producer-actor Nataraj mentioned that despite a low turnout during the initial release due to a cricket match and festive season, the Telugu distributors decided to take the film after noticing its potential. They are also planning to host a free screening for labourers on April 27.

Malashree, who initially expressed hesitation, eventually embraced the project and praised the director’s passion. She also urged everyone to watch the film.