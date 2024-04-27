Director Kiranraj engages in dialogue with John Abraham Over 777 Charlie

BENGALURU: The excitement surrounding the Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie goes up to another level with its director Kiranraj k’s recent meeting with Bollywood stalwart John Abraham. The actor-producer, who has openly expressed his fondness for the film, produced by Paramvah Studios, extended an invitation to Kiranraj to Mumbai recently, leading to a meeting filled with discussions about the film and beyond. Kiranraj, equally enamoured by this interaction, now contemplates a potential collaboration with the versatile actor and producer.

“My connection with John Abraham goes back to the time when we released the 777 Charlie trailer,” recalls Kiranraj, reflecting on the genesis of their bond. “He voluntarily shared the trailer on his social media platform, endorsing it with high praise. Since then, our communication has remained constant.”

John’s humble response to 777 Charlie struck a chord with Kiranraj, so much so, the director says, “Apparently, John watched 777 Charlie again recently and said that he cried like a baby while watching the film. His admiration for the film sparked a desire to meet me, and when we met, he was keen to learn about my experience in making the film.”

During their discussion, Kiranraj also uncovered John’s deep affinity for animals. “John’s love for animals, particularly dogs, caught my attention,” Kiranraj admits. “His involvement with various NGOs for animal welfare further solidified the bond between him and the film,” he says.