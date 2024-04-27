'The Judgement' wraps up shooting, aiming for May release

The makers of The Judgement: See You in Court, starring Crazy Star Ravichandran in a prominent role, wrapped up its production. Interestingly, they completed the last scene of the film on Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. Produced under the banner of G9 Communication Media and Entertainment, the film’s team spoke about it after its production got over.
While the producers, speaking to a certain section of the media, expressed their gratitude to the team, director Gururaj Kulkarni talked about The Judgement, saying, “Last year, we began the film on Dr. Rajkumar’s birthday, and we concluded this year on the same day. Ravichandran’s inclusion has been instrumental in completing the film smoothly, with the cooperation of all artists and technicians. We are making efforts to release the courtroom thriller in May.”
Meghana Gaonkar, who is part of the principal cast, said, “I am delighted to have worked alongside Ravichandran. It’s truly astonishing that the film’s completion coincides with Dr Rajkumar’s birthday this year.”
The film also features Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Naga Bharana, Prakash Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar Gowda, Sujay Shastry, Krishna Hebbale, Rekha Kudligi, and Navil in important roles. Anoop Seelin has provided music for The Judgment, with dialogues penned by MS Ramesh. The cinematography is handled by PKH Das and editing by Kemparaj.