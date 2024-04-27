'The Judgement' wraps up shooting, aiming for May release

The makers of The Judgement: See You in Court, starring Crazy Star Ravichandran in a prominent role, wrapped up its production. Interestingly, they completed the last scene of the film on Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. Produced under the banner of G9 Communication Media and Entertainment, the film’s team spoke about it after its production got over.

While the producers, speaking to a certain section of the media, expressed their gratitude to the team, director Gururaj Kulkarni talked about The Judgement, saying, “Last year, we began the film on Dr. Rajkumar’s birthday, and we concluded this year on the same day. Ravichandran’s inclusion has been instrumental in completing the film smoothly, with the cooperation of all artists and technicians. We are making efforts to release the courtroom thriller in May.”