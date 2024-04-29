Hombale Films constructs biggest sprawling floor in Kundapura for Kantara Chapter 1 production

Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated project spearheaded by actor and director Rishab Shetty, has officially commenced shooting. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur-led production house Hombale Films, along with Chaluve Gowda and their dedicated team, the project is all set to unfold on a big scale.

While full-fledged shooting is scheduled to commence this week, with the first phase planned for 20 days, it has come to light that the production team will temporarily set up camp in Kundapura. Even though the outdoor scenes will be filmed in forests, they believe the indoor sequences will shot against the beautiful coastal setting of Kundapura will complement the narrative.

The upcoming prequel to the hit film Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, is raising the bar for Indian filmmaking. This big-budget production boasts a massive custom-built set in Kundapura - one of the largest since Ramoji Film City. This 200x200 foot indoor set is a marvel of technology, featuring air conditioning, a dubbing studio, and an editing suite. Everything a film requires is being made available.

The production has mobilised 600 carpenters, who are currently on the job, and technicians from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with stunt masters who have relocated to Kundapura. Actors are undergoing intense training in Kalaripayattu and horse riding, all while meticulously rehearsing scenes - everything conveniently happening under one roof.

Beyond catering to the artistic needs of Kantara Chapter 1, the production house views the infrastructure as a long-term asset. The facility will become a permanent fixture and will be utilised for future projects, potentially even available for rent to other production houses.

The coastal region of Karnataka has emerged as a hotspot for filmmakers, drawn by its scenic beauty and untapped potential. The production team aims not only to capitalise on the region's natural allure but also to contribute to its growth by fostering infrastructure and opportunities for local talent.

The director and lead actor Rishab Shetty has written the script for Kantara Chapter 1, with writers Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru contributing to the script. The film will feature music by Ajaneesh Loknath, with Aravind Kashyap handling the cinematography. With a few actors from the original Kantara joining the prequel, the full cast is yet to be officially announced.