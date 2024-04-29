Kalki 2898 AD to be released in theatres worldwide on June 27

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, starring an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, have officially set a release date for the film. The Nag Ashwin directorial is now scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Chalasani Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The film is reportedly a science-fiction that blends the genres of mythology and time travel to create a massive spectacle.

Kalki 2898 AD, earlier titled Project K, has been in the making for a long time. The film’s release date has been pushed multiple times in the last few months. Last week, the makers released a character teaser for Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the famous mythological figure Ashwatthama in the film.

The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and music composer Santhosh Narayanan.