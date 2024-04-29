Production of Salaar 2 is well under way

Prashanth Neel's latest venture, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, produced under the Hombale Films banner, enjoyed a successful run at the box office. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, the film is now extensively streamed by audiences through OTT platforms.

While Salaar Part 1 enjoyed critical and commercial acclaim alike, speculations have been rife about the fate of its sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parva. Many reports have been suggesting that the project has been put on the back burner, with director Prashanth Neel shifting his focus towards Jr NTR's upcoming venture.

Dismissing these rumours, a reliable source close to the production house has confirmed to CE that Salaar 2 is definitely in the pipeline. According to the insider, a substantial portion, approximately 20 per cent of the filming for the sequel has already been completed during the shoot for Salaar Part 1. The source further adds,

"Both cast and crew members have been briefed about the project's two-part structure, with a handful of cast and technical crew having been paid advances. No impediments are halting the progression of Salaar 2. Despite the complex pre-production required, the team behind Salaar 2 is dedicated to bringing the sequel to fruition."

The ensemble cast of Salaar 2 also stars Shruti Haasan, Shriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Naveen Shankar. Bhuvan Gowda serves as the cinematographer, and Ravi Basrur is the music composer for this magnum opus.