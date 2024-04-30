Akarsh to make his directorial debut with 'Family Drama'

Akarsh HP, an engineer-turned-director, is all set to make his directorial debut with the dark comedy film, 'Family Drama'. The debutant has previously worked on a few short films that have gone through the festival circuits. The filmmaker has also worked as an additional screenplay writer for 'Laughing Buddha'. The production for his debut, 'Family Drama', was wrapped in March, and a trailer was unveiled recently.

Interestingly, the early footage of the film has garnered significant attention, particularly for the poster designed in retro style by the creative team from the Philippines. The trailer offers glimpses into the storyline, revolving around a dysfunctional family on the verge of collapse, resorting to murder for reasons unknown. "The way they approach murder, and the criminal thinking behind it, is presented as dark comedy," explains Akarsh.

The trailer also received praise for its technical aspects. 'Family Drama' features Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy the director and lead actor of 'Achar & Co', in a prominent role. Additionally, actors from 'Daredevil Mustafa', including Poornachandra Mysuru, Aashith, and Abhay are part of the cast. Ankita Amar's sister, Ananya Amar is all set to mark her debut with 'Family Drama', which will feature her in a key role.

Another noteworthy aspect of 'Family Drama' is its retro-style music, despite being set in the present day. Chethan Ammaiah is set to make his debut as a music composer with this film, which will feature cinematography by Siddharth Sunil. With the film currently in the post-production stage, the makers are planning for a July release.