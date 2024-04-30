Suneel Rao joins the cast of Dhanveerrah’s 'Hayagrriva'

Dhanveerrah is currently working on his upcoming film 'Hayagrriva', which marks the directorial debut of Raghukumar. The film, which is now in production, stars Sanjanaa Anand as the female lead. Apart from the main actors, the rest of the cast has been kept secret by the makers. However, CE has learned that versatile actor Suneel Rao has joined the cast and will play a significant role. He has already filmed a few of his portions in the film.

'Hayagrriva', according to the makers, is a blend of ancient tales and contemporary elements. The film is described as a family entertainer with romantic elements. The director had shared in a previous interview that the film takes the audience 40 years into the future and explores the consequences of a crime involving Lords.

The character Suneel Rao will portray in the film is currently kept under wraps. More details are expected to be announced officially by the makers.

'Hayagrriva' is produced by Samruddhi Manjunath, a distributor who previously worked on 'Life Jothe Ondu Selfie', under the KVC Productions banner. Apart from Dhanveerrah and Sanjanaa Anand, the film also features Ravishankar in a mythological character, along with Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Shruthi.

'Hayagrriva' has Judah Sandy as the music director and Karthik S as the cinematographer.