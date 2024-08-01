Ashwini Ambarish thanks 'Bheema' director Vijay Kumar for career-breaking opportunity

Ashwini Ambarish, who hails from a theatre background, expresses gratitude to Bheema director Vijay Kumar for recognising her talent and entrusting her with the opportunity to play the female lead opposite him in the film. The project, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda, features Charan Raj scoring the music and Maasthi penning the dialogues. Vijay opted for a fresh cast in his sophomore directorial, with Ashwini being one of the newcomers chosen.

Reflecting on her experience, Ashwini highlights the collaborative atmosphere on set: “For a newcomer like me, contributing to Vijay’s vision was straightforward because he provided ample guidance through discussions with the actors beforehand. He created an environment conducive to understanding his expectations, which enabled me and the entire cast to deliver performances that met his standards.”

While remaining discreet about her character, Ashwini clarifies her perspective on joining an underworld-themed project. “Bheema isn’t just about the underworld; it’s a vibrant, socially relevant story packaged as commercial entertainment,” she says. Elaborating on her approach to portraying a character, Ashwini describes her role as “a young girl navigating societal challenges,” and talks about her preparation: “Vijay showed us several videos that helped us understand why he chose this subject and what message he intends to convey through the film.” She adds, “My role is rooted in a slum area, and visiting the location for the photoshoot allowed me to observe the residents’ lifestyle and struggles, which I incorporated into my portrayal.”

Recalling her interactions with slum dwellers, Ashwini shares a poignant insight: “Engaging with them made me realise the beauty in their simple lives. Despite their limited resources, they radiate happiness, contrasting with our stressful lives where even our bathrooms are larger than their living spaces.” She fondly remembers their warmth and hospitality, which left a lasting impression on her.