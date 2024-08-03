‘Kapati 's unique take on the dark web is new for Kannada cinema

Sukrutha Wagle, who had stepped away from the film industry to pursue a career in law, is making an unexpected return to acting. The film Kapati, produced by Dayal Padmanabhan and helmed by the director duo Ravi Kiran and Chethan SP, has reignited her passion for cinema. With the teaser released recently, Kapati is set to hit theatres on August 23.

In an interview with CE, Sukrutha shared her thoughts on her comeback. She said, “I had originally left the film industry in 2019 to focus on law, a decision influenced by my parents, who thought I had already invested enough time in acting. While studying, I took a key role in Martin, but Kapati truly drew me back to the silver screen.” Talking about the film, she said, “The concept of Kapati was unique. It’s a female-centric script, and they needed someone who could bring it to life, and they found me suitable for the role.”

Sukurta praised the dedication of the Kapati team. “The directors showed me glimpses of their previous work, and their dedication was evident,” she shared. “Despite their IT backgrounds, they took leaves from work to complete this project. They had a clear vision and never compromised on quality. With someone like Dayal Padmanabhan as producer, I felt compelled.”