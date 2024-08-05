'Bheema' highlights the harsh realities faced by urban youth

Director and actor Vijay Kumar, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bheema, emphasised the film’s focus on the pressing issue of drug addiction among the city’s youth. Set to hit theatres on August 9, the film promises a gritty exploration of Bengaluru’s dark world, reminiscent of his previous blockbuster, Salaga.

The trailer offers a glimpse of rowdyism, police brutality, and revenge, with Vijay’s performance taking centre stage. As the narrative unfolds, the film delves deeper into the harsh realities faced by the city’s youth, spotlighting the devastating impact of narcotics. The intense action sequences and character-driven plot, coupled with Charan Raj’s gripping background score, elevate the film’s overall impact.

With Bheema, Vijay hopes to recreate the magic of Salaga. This upcoming film, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda, showcases a fresh ensemble cast composed mainly of up-and-coming actors like Dragon Manju, and Ashwini Ambarish along with seasoned actors including Suddhi, Ramesh Indira, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Achyuth Kumar, Girija, and Kalyani Raju, among others.

Shivarajkumar, accompanied by his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, along with directors Tharun Sudhir, Guru Deshpande, and Jadeshaa K Hampi, and producer KP Sreekanth, graced the event and extended their best wishes to Vijay Kumar and the entire team.

Speaking about Vijay, Shivarajkumar shared, “My association with Vijay spans over two decades. He acted in my film Rakshasa and later in Jogi. Despite advising him against minor roles, he persisted and eventually rose to stardom with Duniya.”

He added, “I was invited to the muhurat of Duniya but couldn’t attend due to the unfortunate passing of my father, Dr Rajkumar. I informed the team about this. Later, I watched the film at PVR. It’s remarkable that Vijay won a State Award for Best Actor with his debut performance in Duniya. In contrast, I had to wait for 25 films before receiving my first State Award for Om.”

“We shouldn’t think Appu is no more”

Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar continued, ‘On the day of the Salaga event, both Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) and I were present. Though he is no longer with us physically, his spirit lives on. He is with me. Wherever Appu is, his blessings will always be with this team. Let’s not dwell on his absence but believe he’s in a different realm and will return. Vijay is like my brother, and I wish Bheema great success.”