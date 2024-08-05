I have learned the importance of good roles and quality films: Megha Shetty

Megha Shetty is on a career high, brimming with excitement for her upcoming projects. Her upcoming films After Operation London Cafe, Gramayana, and Cheetah promise to showcase her versatility. Adding to the anticipation, the first-look posters of these films were unveiled on her birthday, making it a doubly special occasion for the actor.

Megha, who rose to fame with the popular TV serial Jothe Jotheyali, has seamlessly transitioned to the silver screen. Having shared the screen with established actors like Krishna in Dilpasand and Ganesh in Tribble Riding, she has also delivered a noteworthy performance in the recent film Kaiva alongside Dhanveerrah.

With the eagerly awaited release of After Operation London Cafe around the corner, Megha Shetty is simultaneously gearing up for Gramayana, where she embodies a relatable, next-door girl. However, it’s her role in Cheetah that promises to unveil a completely new facet of her acting prowess.

"I'm thrilled to be portraying such strong characters in these films," Megha Shetty shares. "The transition from television to cinema has been an eye-opening experience, emphasising the significance of well-crafted roles and high-quality films. I've become selective about the scripts I choose, and that's how Gramayana and Cheetah came into the picture. Delivering compelling content is the key to drawing audiences to theaters."

Megha Shetty is currently exploring diverse opportunities, including projects in other languages. She is meticulously selecting roles that allow her to make a significant contribution. While eagerly awaiting the release of After Operation London Cafe, she is juggling her commitments to Cheetah and Gramayana.