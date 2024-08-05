Theatre enthusiasts come together for crime thriller 'Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide'

A group of seasoned theatre actors have come together to create the crime thriller Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide. Produced by Chintan Kambanna under the banner of Karadaayaama Studios, the film is written and directed by Sundar S. The recently released motion poster offers a glimpse into this intriguing project, which follows an investigation into the drug mafia.

True to its title, translating to ‘The Case is Under Investigation,’ the film promises a thrilling plot filled with unexpected twists. Featuring Mahin Kuber, Nata Gagan, Mutturaj T, and Chintan Kambanna in pivotal roles, Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide is slated for an August release, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Shot in Bengaluru and Kanakapura, the film has a technical crew comprising cinematographers Mohan MS and Jagdish R, editor Nani Krishna, and music composer Shiom. Lakshmipathy MK has handled the film's VFX.