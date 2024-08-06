Eric Roberts Kannada debut, 'My Hero', gets a release date

Avinash Vijaykumar's directorial debut, My Hero, featuring Hollywood actor Eric Roberts—known for his roles in The Dark Knight and Suits—has finalised its release date. It will hit theatres on August 23. The announcement came with the news that PVR/Inox Studios will distribute the film in Karnataka.

The film addresses a global social issue and has been shot in various locations across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and the USA. Apart from Eric Roberts, My Hero stars Djilali Rez-Kallah and Vedik Kaushal of Drama Junior's fame, as well as prominent Kannada actors like Dattanna, Prakash Belawadi, Niranjan Deshpande, Ankita Amar, and Tanuja Krishnappa, among others.

Avinash Vijaykumar wrote the story and screenplay for the film, with Muthu Raj T as the editor, Gagan Baderia as the music composer, and Veena S Nagaraj as the cinematographer.